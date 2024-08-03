Skip to Content
Fortuna Ace Hardware delivers water to support Yuma Veterans

August 2, 2024 10:32 AM
Published 3:23 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fortuna Ace Hardware delivered and distributed water to Right Turn for Yuma Veterans after a month long water drive.

The Right Turn for Yuma Veterans is a six-bedroom facility for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

They also provide community and family re-engagement, financial independence assistance, transitional housing, and medical benefits and service.

Program Director Rudy Gonzalez says they also hit the streets and hand out water, and now, can give out more.

"Now we can leave them, six, 12, half a case of water, you know? So they can have something during the week so it means a lot," Gonzalez shared.

Ace Hardware also added they do monthly round-ups for charity and are always open to finding ways to help the community.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

