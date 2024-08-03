Fortuna Ace Hardware delivers water to support Yuma Veterans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fortuna Ace Hardware delivered and distributed water to Right Turn for Yuma Veterans after a month long water drive.

The Right Turn for Yuma Veterans is a six-bedroom facility for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

They also provide community and family re-engagement, financial independence assistance, transitional housing, and medical benefits and service.

Program Director Rudy Gonzalez says they also hit the streets and hand out water, and now, can give out more.

"Now we can leave them, six, 12, half a case of water, you know? So they can have something during the week so it means a lot," Gonzalez shared.

Ace Hardware also added they do monthly round-ups for charity and are always open to finding ways to help the community.