3 puppies were left abandoned outside the Humane Society Thrift Store

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 3 puppies were found left in a crate outside of the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) Thrift Store in the sweltering heat.

The crate was left there maybe under the assumption someone would be able to help.

The Humane Society emphasizes that an act like this is not only very dangerous, it is also illegal

Annette Lagunas, the Executive Director at the Humane Society of Yuma, says "Remember they're already running at a higher temperature than us as humans are and then they're outside in this extreme heat. Animals can die within a few minutes of being in extreme heat with no water,".

Luckily the animals were rescued and have since been taken by foster parents.

I spoke with the Yuma Police Department (YPD) about what can happen to someone who is found guilty of doing this.

Sgt. Lori Franklin, with YPD Public Affairs, says "You're giving the animal no chance, this is a domestic animal, they're used to being fed and given water. This is not a way to do it. The animal can die, and you will face charges for that if we can catch you and we will do everything we can to do that,".

YPD and the Humane Society of Yuma share with us what should be done instead.

Sgt. Franklin adds "To just discard them anywhere is not right and it's actually illegal, it's animal cruelty… Call our animal control, they will come out and they will take the animal from you, surrender the animal to them. We would rather have you do something like that than to just put the animal out to fend for itself,".

Lagunas states "We do want the community to understand that there are resources out there so that you're not breaking the law… All you have to do is come talk to us. There are a lot of programs here within Yuma County, and within the state, that we can use resources to help you out,".

Police ask that you contact the City of Yuma Animal Control if you have any information on where the puppies came from or who abandoned them.

To learn about available resources, click here for HSOY or here for City of Yuma Animal Control Services.