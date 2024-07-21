Skip to Content
Local non-profit asking for community help to replace AC unit

today at 9:40 AM
Published 12:26 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 449 Club is asking for the communities assistance after they say their air conditioning unit completely broke down last week. 

The club says it has received estimates ranging from $18,000 to $21,000 for a total replacement. 

The local non-profit is home to 13 recovery groups that meet at the facility as part of various drug and alcohol recovery programs.

The club says their only form of income is rent collected from meetings and they do not have the funds to cover the cost of a new air conditioning unit.

You can donate through the PayPal QR code shown in this flyer below:

