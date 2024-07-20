Skip to Content
Local News

Back to School Rodeo returns for its 13th year

KYMA
By ,
today at 12:39 PM
Published 1:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 13th Annual Back to School Rodeo took place at the Yuma Civic Center Saturday morning.

The event started at 9:00am, where more than 2,000 cinch bags full of school supplies will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.

Organizations such as the Yuma Sun, the Yuma Police Department, Yuma Fire Department, Arizona Western College, and more were on hand to participate in the rodeo.

Yuma Sun Events Manager Stephanie Daniels said this is first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the rodeo was held as an in-person event, as they have previously held the rodeo as a drive-thru event the past few years.

The event was free and the child had to be present to receive the cinch bags. The event lasted until 1:00pm.

If you missed out on the event, and would like to save the date for next year's rodeo, visit the City of Yuma website HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content