Back to School Rodeo returns for its 13th year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 13th Annual Back to School Rodeo took place at the Yuma Civic Center Saturday morning.

The event started at 9:00am, where more than 2,000 cinch bags full of school supplies will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.

Organizations such as the Yuma Sun, the Yuma Police Department, Yuma Fire Department, Arizona Western College, and more were on hand to participate in the rodeo.

Yuma Sun Events Manager Stephanie Daniels said this is first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the rodeo was held as an in-person event, as they have previously held the rodeo as a drive-thru event the past few years.

The event was free and the child had to be present to receive the cinch bags. The event lasted until 1:00pm.

If you missed out on the event, and would like to save the date for next year's rodeo, visit the City of Yuma website HERE.