Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance

Eduardo Morales
today at 9:07 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance (GYWSA) provided an update on some of the projects they have done over the past year.

The alliance has established new signs along the river, warning people it can be dangerous while also setting up mile markers along it as well.

They have also been able to give out over 100 swimming lesson scholarships.

"We know that pools, the river, water, is a huge part of our daily lives in Yuma and so we want to make sure that we keep our residents safe," said Jennifer Reichelt, the Deputy City Administrator.

The alliance also has future plans of increasing access to CPR classes, seeking a grant of over $100,000 and giving more scholarships as well.

