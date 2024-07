YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Test Center (YTC) is welcoming Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks as he will become the new YTC Commander.

In a press release, the Change of Command ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 18 at Yuma Proving Ground's (YPG) Palm Garden.

The press release says the current commander of YTC, Lt. Col. Shane Dering, will relinquish his command, which he has "held since June of 2022," during the ceremony.