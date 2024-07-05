4th of July celebration continues in Somerton

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Even though 4th of July celebrations were Thursday, you can still celebrate Independence Day in Somerton Friday.

Things will light up at 7 p.m. at the Council Avenue Park with fireworks and other activities.

There will be music, food and the traditional water balloon battle. The event will be from 7 p.m. to midnight.

"We are going to have Los Motorcicos, the Michael Jackson tribute show and the Credence Clearwater Tribute show, it's an amazing line-up. We are going to have amazing vendors and fun activities for the entire family," said City of Somerton Special Events Coordinator Valera Catro.

The event is free and don't forget to bring a chair to enjoy the fireworks show, which will start at 9 p.m.