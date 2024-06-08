Yuma Scented Candles open for business

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Scented Candles held its grand opening Saturday morning, and it's the only store to sell dessert candles in Yuma.

The opening happened at 9:00am at 2241 S. Avenue A Suite #22, near Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

The store's owner, Santana Galaviz, shares one of the reasons what made her want to open her own business.

"It came about because I started off with just making my own candles, soy wax candles. And then, from there, we did desserts. And...the encouragement from our friends and family, we try to get a store," Galaviz explained.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the first 15 customers received a free gift, as well as free food and drinks provided by local vendors from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

The grand opening lasted until 5:00pm. To learn more about the candles being sold and follow Galaviz's business, click here.