YPD notifies community about level 2 sex offender

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is notifying residents about a level 2 sex offender.

According to YPD, Curtis Newell Clayton, 37, is residing at the 4000 block of South Boxwood Avenue in Yuma, and is described as six-feet, 270 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

YPD says between September and December 2010, Clayton molested a child that knew him, and had pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to one count of Attempted Molestation of a Child on November 27, 2012.

YPD also says Clayton is a level 2 sex offender and is considered a "medium risk to re-offend," and that the notification was released on a "belief that an informed community is a safer community."

Furthermore, YPD says while they have no legal authority to choose where the offender may or may not life, "abuse of this information to commit a crime against another person will result in prosecution."

However, if you have any information regarding any criminal activity, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.