Skip to Content
Local News

YPD notifies community about level 2 sex offender

Yuma Police Department
By
New
today at 1:46 PM
Published 2:05 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is notifying residents about a level 2 sex offender.

According to YPD, Curtis Newell Clayton, 37, is residing at the 4000 block of South Boxwood Avenue in Yuma, and is described as six-feet, 270 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

YPD says between September and December 2010, Clayton molested a child that knew him, and had pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to one count of Attempted Molestation of a Child on November 27, 2012.

YPD also says Clayton is a level 2 sex offender and is considered a "medium risk to re-offend," and that the notification was released on a "belief that an informed community is a safer community."

Furthermore, YPD says while they have no legal authority to choose where the offender may or may not life, "abuse of this information to commit a crime against another person will result in prosecution."

However, if you have any information regarding any criminal activity, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content