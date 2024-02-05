Skip to Content
Local News

City of San Luis names new Director of Parks and Recreation Department

City of San Luis
By
today at 11:31 AM
Published 11:44 AM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has announced Angelica Roldan as the Director of Parks and Recreation Department.

In a press release, Roldan was the city's top candidate for the job.

"We are excited to welcome Angelica Roldan back to the City of San Luis; her years of experience and knowledge will continue to lead our Parks and Recreation Department to great success. I look forward to seeing what she can accomplish in her new position as Director."

Jenny Torres, Acting City Manager

"I am excited to be back with the City of San Luis as the Director of Parks and Recreation. I am focused on positively impacting the department and remain committed to enhancing our great community and improving the quality of life for our residents."

Angelica Roldan

According to the press release, Roldan will "oversee the planning, development, and operations of the City’s recreational areas, open spaces, events, and recreational programs."

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content