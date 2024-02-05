City of San Luis names new Director of Parks and Recreation Department

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has announced Angelica Roldan as the Director of Parks and Recreation Department.

In a press release, Roldan was the city's top candidate for the job.

"We are excited to welcome Angelica Roldan back to the City of San Luis; her years of experience and knowledge will continue to lead our Parks and Recreation Department to great success. I look forward to seeing what she can accomplish in her new position as Director." Jenny Torres, Acting City Manager

"I am excited to be back with the City of San Luis as the Director of Parks and Recreation. I am focused on positively impacting the department and remain committed to enhancing our great community and improving the quality of life for our residents." Angelica Roldan

According to the press release, Roldan will "oversee the planning, development, and operations of the City’s recreational areas, open spaces, events, and recreational programs."