BLM announces prescribed burning in Yuma County and near Blythe

Prescribed burning activities are planned between November 2023 and March 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) Colorado District announced it is planning to conduct prescribed burning at Mittry Lake Wildlife Area and near Walter's Camp.

Mittry Lake Wildlife Area is about 12 miles north of Yuma and Walter's Camp is about 26 miles south of Blythe, California, along the California side of the lower Colorado River in Imperial County.

BLM stated that thinning and prescribed burning of piled vegetation helps reduce the threat and spread of wildfires and helps improve access in certain areas.

This type of burning may occur multiple times to remove piles of vegetation that accumulate during maintenance and creation of fuel breaks at Mittry Lake Wildlife Area and just south of Walter’s Camp and Tamarack Lagoon subdivision, said BLM.

BLM fire management personnel will be igniting the piles when weather conditions are conducive to burning to make sure everyone is safe.

Residents and visitors may see light smoke during the prescribed burning and access to these burn areas may be temporarily restricted.