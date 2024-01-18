City of San Luis names Acting Director of Finance

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis announced Roula J. de Encinas as the Acting Director of Finance.

Encinas' new position was effective beginning on Friday, January 13.

According to the city, Encinas has been performing the duties of the position since October 2023 after the former director left.

“The City of San Luis is thankful for Roula’s willingness to take on the role of Acting Director at this time. We have no doubt she will continue to exceed during her time in this role,” stated Acting City Manager Jenny Torres. “Ms. Encinas is a trusted, knowledgeable, and experienced leader in municipal finance and understands the city’s responsibility of transparency in city government finances,” she added.

The City of San Luis is currently recruiting for the Director of Finance position.

