Childcare forum for new and current providers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local non-profit agencies are partnering to help childcare providers boost their services in Yuma.

The Greater Yuma Child Care Task Force will host a forum on January 31 at the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Counseling and information stations will be available.

"We want them to develop new strategies, plans. There's going to be some challenges on finding affordable locations for entrepreneurs. We want to come up with ideas where they can utilize maybe city buildings," explained Mary Carmen Lopez, Arizona Western College Small Business Development Counselor.

Call either the Small Business Development Center at 928-317-6151 or the Greater Yuma Economic Development Center at 928-782-7774 for more information.