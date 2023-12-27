City of San Luis names City Magistrate for the San Luis Municipal Court

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has announced that Danae Figueroa will be the City Magistrate for the San Luis Municipal Court.

In a press release, Figueroa, currently serving as an Honorable Judge, is a Yuma County native with experience in judicial practices, civil law, criminal law, and family law.

The City says as a Magistrate, Figueroa will preside over the following duties:

Presiding over court proceedings at the San Luis Municipal Court.

Processeing criminal and civil cases following the rules outlined in the Arizona Rules of Criminal Procedures, the Arizona Rules of Civil Procedures, Arizona Revised Statutes, and Rules of the Supreme Court of Arizona.

"Judge Figueroa brings years of experience in diverse cases. I have no doubt Judge Figueroa’s tenacity and leadership skills will lead our court system with fairness and equality." Jenny Torres, Acting City Manager

"As a Yuma County local, I am honored to serve the San Luis residents and Yuma County as a whole.I truly believe that the San Luis Municipal Court has the potential to become a great court. I look forward to thriving along with San Luis." Judge Danae Figueroa

