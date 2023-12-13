Alternating lane restrictions on I-8 in Yuma beginning Dec. 14

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions on Interstate 8 in Yuma will begin on December 14.

Maintenance crews will repair and rebuild the shoulder of the road.

The restrictions will happen from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Thursday, December 15 through Thursday, February 29.

Here are the following restrictions:

I-8 between the Arizona/California state line (milepost 0.5) and Foothills Boulevard (milepost 15) will be reduced to one lane in both directions.

Only one direction will be impacted at a time. Restrictions will be lifted on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Presidents’ Day.

I-8 on- and off-ramps may experience intermittent closures for up to two hours. Motorists are encouraged to use the next exit available.

A 16-foot width restriction will be in place.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.

Drivers should plan ahead for delays and allow extra travel time.

Please drive cautiously and obey posted signs, speed limits, and traffic control devices.