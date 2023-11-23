Imperial Valley College welcomes new Public Information Officer

Celeste Alvarez is a Brawley native and an IVC alumna

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Community College District announced Celeste Alvarez as its new Executive Director of Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations Officer.

“It brings me immense pleasure to welcome Ms. Celeste Alvarez to the IVC family,” said Imperial Valley College (IVC) President Dr. Lennor Johnson. “Celeste joins us from the Imperial Valley Food Bank, where she served as the Director of Communication. Her leadership in outreach initiatives and significant contributions to fundraising efforts make her an invaluable addition to our team.”

The press release mentioned Alvarez is an Imperial Valley College alumna and a graduate of the University of Southern California, Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

“The educational foundation I received at IVC has guided my professional achievements throughout my career and I am eager to apply my strategic marketing and communications expertise to promote the growth and development of Imperial Community College District,” Alvarez said.

She has more than eight years of communications and public relations experience working in Imperial County and the Southern California region, said the press release.

Alvarez has worked as a journalist, a columnist, a brand ambassador and a marketing coordinator.

Recently, she joined the Imperial Valley Food Bank in 2022 and led marketing, communications, and public relations efforts for the local nonprofit.

“I have consistently maintained a passion for informing the community about existing services and programs through comprehensive storytelling, thoughtful illustrations and informative marketing material,” Alvarez shared. “I am thrilled by the opportunity to bring my diverse skills and experiences to IVC and contribute to its ongoing success.”

Alvarez will be starting her new role in IVC's Public Information Office on Monday, November 27.