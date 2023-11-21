AWC arts department to hold holiday concert

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) Visual and Performing Arts Department is inviting the Yuma community to an upcoming choral concert just in time for the holidays.

AWC says the concert, "Carols, Carols, Carols," will feature AWC Chamber Singers, the Yuma Chorale, the Royalaires, and Kofa High School's advanced choir.

"Christmas Carols have been with us since at least the 4th century. The first is credited to St. Hilary of Poitiers, ‘Jesus refulsit omnium’ (Jesus illuminates all), according to ‘Answer,’ a London periodical. Carols are a perfect way to begin the holiday season. The AWC Choral Concert ‘Carols, Carols Carols!’ will feature carols old, new, sacred, and secular. The event will include an audience participation sing-along. Consider joining us for an evening of enjoyable music and singing." Deltrina D. Grimes, AWC Professor

According to AWC, the concert will start at 7:00pm on Friday, December 8 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, "located at the corner of 16th Street and 14th Avenue."

