Yuma police to conduct DUI detail for Thanksgiving week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said it will have additional officers on the streets for to watch out for impaired drivers on Thanksgiving week.

The impaired driving detail will be from Wednesday, November 22 to Saturday, November 25.

Yuma police officers will be roving the streets to stop and arrest drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

YPD recommends to follow these steps to have a safe Thanksgiving week: