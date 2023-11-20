Yuma police to conduct DUI detail for Thanksgiving week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said it will have additional officers on the streets for to watch out for impaired drivers on Thanksgiving week.
The impaired driving detail will be from Wednesday, November 22 to Saturday, November 25.
Yuma police officers will be roving the streets to stop and arrest drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
YPD recommends to follow these steps to have a safe Thanksgiving week:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi or Uber driver, call a sober friend or family member.
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
- And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.