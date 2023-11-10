Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival occurring this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival is taking place all weekend long.

The yearly Caballeros de Yuma event will showcase balloons in the sky from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12.

This is the 33rd year that they hold this event and the chairman of the Balloon Festival says that this is a great event for families to come out and for community unity.

Although due to high winds, the balloons were not able to go up into the sky this morning, but people were able to get a glimpse of the balloons.

The big event is the Desert Balloon Glow on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. at Desert Sun Stadium. The event costs $3.00 to attend, plus one non-perishable food item.

All donations will go to the Crossroads Mission.