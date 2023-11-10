Skip to Content
Local News

Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival occurring this weekend

KYMA
By
today at 11:21 AM
Published 11:34 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival is taking place all weekend long.

The yearly Caballeros de Yuma event will showcase balloons in the sky from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12.

This is the 33rd year that they hold this event and the chairman of the Balloon Festival says that this is a great event for families to come out and for community unity.

Although due to high winds, the balloons were not able to go up into the sky this morning, but people were able to get a glimpse of the balloons.

The big event is the Desert Balloon Glow on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. at Desert Sun Stadium. The event costs $3.00 to attend, plus one non-perishable food item.

All donations will go to the Crossroads Mission.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content