Crossroads Mission in need of donations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crossroads Mission said it's still in need of donations to help feed locals in need this holiday season.

Even though Crossroads Mission reached its goal to collect over 1,0000 turkeys, it's still short on food for the three-day Thanksgiving dinner it offers every year.

"We do Mexican food; we do potluck roast dinner and the traditional Thanksgiving meal. So we do 1,500 meals each one of those days. So we really appreciate volunteers coming down we are in desperate need of desserts," said Barbara Rochester, Crossroads Mission Community Affairs Director.

If you want to donate, you can go to Crossroads Mission on Arizona Avenue and 10th Street.