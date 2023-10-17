Three people injured in two-vehicle crash, YPD confirms

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night.

According to YPD, the crash occurred in the area of Pacific Avenue and 24th Street, and YPD responded to the scene at around 9:30pm.

YPD has confirmed the vehicles involved in the crash were a Toyota Tundra and a Ford Econo-Line Series (E Series) van.

As a result of the crash, three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), according to YPD.

YPD says the investigation is ongoing.