Skip to Content
Local News

Three people injured in two-vehicle crash, YPD confirms

By , ,
today at 6:03 AM
Published 6:33 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night.

According to YPD, the crash occurred in the area of Pacific Avenue and 24th Street, and YPD responded to the scene at around 9:30pm.

Courtesy: Anonymous

YPD has confirmed the vehicles involved in the crash were a Toyota Tundra and a Ford Econo-Line Series (E Series) van.

As a result of the crash, three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), according to YPD.

Courtesy: Anonymous

YPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content