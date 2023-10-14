Skip to Content
Local News

The Salvation Army officially opens new community center

Zackary Moran-Norris
By ,
today at 11:41 AM
Published 12:02 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Salvation Army Yuma held an opening ceremony for its new Yuma Corps Community Center on Saturday morning. 

Local corps officers and regional leaders of the Salvation Army hosted the dedication ceremony at its new location near 4th Street and 4th Avenue.

The new 7,500 square foot community center provides social services and assistance to locals in need.

The event included a raising of the American and Salvation Army flag, a tour of the new facility and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content