The Salvation Army officially opens new community center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Salvation Army Yuma held an opening ceremony for its new Yuma Corps Community Center on Saturday morning.

Local corps officers and regional leaders of the Salvation Army hosted the dedication ceremony at its new location near 4th Street and 4th Avenue.

The new 7,500 square foot community center provides social services and assistance to locals in need.

The event included a raising of the American and Salvation Army flag, a tour of the new facility and a ribbon cutting ceremony.