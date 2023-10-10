San Luis High School students dismissed early due to HVAC issues

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis High School (SLHS) is experiencing issues with their air conditioning system.

In a press release, SLHS students will be released at noon on Tuesday. Buses will pick up students and run their regular routes to their comes, according to the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD).

YUHSD says parents need to know that their kids are being dismissed at noon, and will have to make arrangements as necessary.

YUHSD also says after-school activities will be canceled, and they will notify parents with updates via ParentSquare and posted on the school's and YUHSD's social media accounts.