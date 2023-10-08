9th Annual YumaCon taking place over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 9th Annual YumaCon occurred over the weekend.

The event, which took place Saturday and Sunday at the Yuma Civic Center, was aimed for those who are fans of pop culture.

Attendees dressed up as their favorite characters from comic books, movies, manga, anime, and television shows.

During the event, there were guest appearances, a Super Smash Bros. tournament, table top games, cosplay contests, and other fun activities.

Saturday's event took place from 11:00am to 6:00pm while Sunday's event took place from 11:00am to 5:00pm.

The price of admission for single day passes are $20.00, and $30.00 to attend the two-day event.