Skip to Content
Local News

Castle Dome student threatens teacher, YPD investigates

KYMA
By ,
today at 11:15 AM
Published 11:48 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a school threat regarding a Castle Dome Middle School student threatening to shoot a teacher with a BB gun on Friday.

In a press release, the incident occurred on Thursday at 8:45pm when YPD received a report about a verbal threat made by a student towards a teacher and was in possession of a BB gun.

YPD says the shooting was to occur on Friday, but was later stated to be a joke. They identified the student and interviewed him along with the student's parents.

YPD also says they sent charges to the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center in reference to the threat, and that they worked with the Yuma School District One on the case.

Furthermore, YPD says they take all school threats very seriously and "will investigate each one of them."

If anyone has any information about the case, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

School-Threats-23-54319Download
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content