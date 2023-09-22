Castle Dome student threatens teacher, YPD investigates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a school threat regarding a Castle Dome Middle School student threatening to shoot a teacher with a BB gun on Friday.

In a press release, the incident occurred on Thursday at 8:45pm when YPD received a report about a verbal threat made by a student towards a teacher and was in possession of a BB gun.

YPD says the shooting was to occur on Friday, but was later stated to be a joke. They identified the student and interviewed him along with the student's parents.

YPD also says they sent charges to the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center in reference to the threat, and that they worked with the Yuma School District One on the case.

Furthermore, YPD says they take all school threats very seriously and "will investigate each one of them."

If anyone has any information about the case, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.