Local non-profit creating awareness of foster care

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit organization is teaming up with other state agencies to create awareness of foster care in Yuma.

Fostering Hope of Yuma will have a conference on September 30 at the Yuma Civic Center.

There will be keynote speakers and booths with information regarding on how you can support foster care.

"So in the state of Arizona there are 14,000 foster kids with only 3,000 licensed foster homes due to that there's a bed shortage so we're trying to recruit more foster parents," said Andrea Iloff, foster care licensing specialist.

"You're going to experience an amazing exhibit hall that has all the different sponsors that are saying, 'I want to support them let me show support foster care,'" explained Pastor Scott Little, Foster Care of Yuma chairman.

To learn more about the Fostering Hope conference go to https://fosteringhopeyuma.com/.