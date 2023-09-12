City of San Luis announces community cleanup

San Luis' Annual Community Cleanup Campaign is a service allowing residents to donate unwanted items

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis Annual Community Cleanup Campaign is ready to take in unwanted items donated by residents and will be held from October 2 to December 1.

The Community Cleanup Campaign is a service for residents to set out bulky items not routinely collected by weekly garbage collection services, said the City of San Luis.

Here's a list given by the City of San Luis when placing items out to be collected:

Appliances, furniture, carpets, and televisions are acceptable.

All tree debris, branches, wood, and lumber must not exceed 4 feet long and must be tied up.

All leaves must be bagged.

Tires will only be collected without rims.

No hazardous waste will be collected; this includes motor oil, pesticides, paint, pool chemicals, etc.

No construction material or debris will be collected.

All appliances, tires, computers, and televisions must be placed separately.

The City of San Luis said to find out when Public Works will pass by your neighborhood, go to https://www.sanluisaz.gov/cleanup or call the department at (928) 341-8577.