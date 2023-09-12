Skip to Content
City of San Luis announces community cleanup

City of San Luis
today at 11:05 AM
Published 11:23 AM

San Luis' Annual Community Cleanup Campaign is a service allowing residents to donate unwanted items

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis Annual Community Cleanup Campaign is ready to take in unwanted items donated by residents and will be held from October 2 to December 1.

The Community Cleanup Campaign is a service for residents to set out bulky items not routinely collected by weekly garbage collection services, said the City of San Luis.

Here's a list given by the City of San Luis when placing items out to be collected:

  • Appliances, furniture, carpets, and televisions are acceptable.
  • All tree debris, branches, wood, and lumber must not exceed 4 feet long and must be tied up.
  • All leaves must be bagged.
  • Tires will only be collected without rims.
  • No hazardous waste will be collected; this includes motor oil, pesticides, paint, pool chemicals, etc.
  • No construction material or debris will be collected.
  • All appliances, tires, computers, and televisions must be placed separately.

The City of San Luis said to find out when Public Works will pass by your neighborhood, go to https://www.sanluisaz.gov/cleanup or call the department at (928) 341-8577.

