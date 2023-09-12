City of San Luis announces community cleanup
San Luis' Annual Community Cleanup Campaign is a service allowing residents to donate unwanted items
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis Annual Community Cleanup Campaign is ready to take in unwanted items donated by residents and will be held from October 2 to December 1.
The Community Cleanup Campaign is a service for residents to set out bulky items not routinely collected by weekly garbage collection services, said the City of San Luis.
Here's a list given by the City of San Luis when placing items out to be collected:
- Appliances, furniture, carpets, and televisions are acceptable.
- All tree debris, branches, wood, and lumber must not exceed 4 feet long and must be tied up.
- All leaves must be bagged.
- Tires will only be collected without rims.
- No hazardous waste will be collected; this includes motor oil, pesticides, paint, pool chemicals, etc.
- No construction material or debris will be collected.
- All appliances, tires, computers, and televisions must be placed separately.
The City of San Luis said to find out when Public Works will pass by your neighborhood, go to https://www.sanluisaz.gov/cleanup or call the department at (928) 341-8577.