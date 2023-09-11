Yuma County sees increase in COVID-19 levels

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County area has seen a slight increase in Covid-19 since the start of September, according to the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control website, Yuma County has one of the highest concentrations of wastewater with COVID-19 in it.

“So based on some of our laboratory statistics, we’ve seen about, over this last week from September first through September tenth, we’ve seen a slight increase about sixteen percent increase in positivity but really it’s out in the community,” said Julie Coker an RN, Master of Science in Nursing, and YRMC Infection Preventionzist.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 cases last week.

“So really the COVID, is, you know as we have learned, basically is more now a community spread, again its really high volumes out in the community when people get in large group gatherings,” said Deborah Aders/ Senior Vice President, Patient Care Services And Chief Nursing Officer at YRMC.

With flu season approaching fast, and COVID-19 still on the loose it is important to remember to stay safe and follow some hygiene tips.

Whether it be washing your hands, staying home if you're feeling sick, wearing a mask when absolutely needed, and avoiding large groups when you feel ill as well.

“Staying away from somebody who is suspected of having COVID or who is positive of having COVID… um also staying out of poorly ventilated areas with large crowds that’s a big piece,” said Coker.