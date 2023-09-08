Local job fair offers employment opportunities

Yuma County Human Resources Department excited to host job fair

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Job Fair will be on Tuesday, September 12 at the Main Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Yuma County departments, Elected Office representatives, and Yuma County Court agency representatives will be at the event to give more information about current open positions.

Individuals attending will be able to learn about the recruitment, interviewing, selection, and online application processes at the job fair.

The Yuma County Human Resources Department's Benefits and Training Division will explain the County's benefit offerings, services, and activities available to employees and their families.

Attendees will be able to learn about the options offered for employee professional development and also gain community resources and knowledge for job searching.

“The Yuma County Job Fair is a convenient opportunity for local workers, students, and job seekers to connect with Yuma County and Superior Court Departments and Offices who are looking for candidates at all skill levels,” said Yuma County’s Human Resources Director Jessica Rodriguez. “Job seekers should come dressed for success, bring several copies of their updated resumes, and be ready to engage with County Departments and Offices about what we do and why Yuma County is the best place to work.”

For more information, please contact the Yuma County Human Resources Department at 928-373-1013 or HRRecruitment@yumacountyaz.gov.