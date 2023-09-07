Skip to Content
Local News

Overnight ramp closures on I-8 in Yuma beginning September 11

Google Maps
By
today at 2:00 PM
Published 12:42 PM

Closures begin September 11 and either end on September 12 or 13

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transporation (ADOT) said there will be overnight ramp closures along Interstate 8 in Yuma from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning September 11 for road sign maintenance.

Here are the following restrictions from ADOT:

  • The westbound I-8 port of entry at milepost 1 will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, and ending at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Westbound I-8 on- and off-ramps at 16th Street (Exit 2) will be closed beginning 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, and ending 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. Detour: Drivers may use Avenue 3E (Exit 3) to gain access to 16th street.  
  • Eastbound I-8 on- and off-ramps at Giss Parkway (Exit 1) will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, and ending the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 13. Detour: Drivers may use 16th Street (Exit 2). 
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content