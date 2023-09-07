Overnight ramp closures on I-8 in Yuma beginning September 11

Closures begin September 11 and either end on September 12 or 13

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transporation (ADOT) said there will be overnight ramp closures along Interstate 8 in Yuma from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning September 11 for road sign maintenance.

Here are the following restrictions from ADOT: