Overnight ramp closures on I-8 in Yuma beginning September 11
Closures begin September 11 and either end on September 12 or 13
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transporation (ADOT) said there will be overnight ramp closures along Interstate 8 in Yuma from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning September 11 for road sign maintenance.
Here are the following restrictions from ADOT:
- The westbound I-8 port of entry at milepost 1 will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, and ending at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.
- Westbound I-8 on- and off-ramps at 16th Street (Exit 2) will be closed beginning 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, and ending 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. Detour: Drivers may use Avenue 3E (Exit 3) to gain access to 16th street.
- Eastbound I-8 on- and off-ramps at Giss Parkway (Exit 1) will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, and ending the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 13. Detour: Drivers may use 16th Street (Exit 2).