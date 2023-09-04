Skip to Content
Local News

School safety threat deemed not credible by YPD

KYMA
By
New
today at 4:07 PM
Published 4:26 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crane Middle School confirmed on Monday a school safety threat brought to the school's attention was not real.

Crane Middle School said the Yuma Police Department (YPD) received a report of a potential safety threat Saturday afternoon.

YPD told the school and district administration and started the investigation revealing the threat was sent via text message by a young girl.

Crane Middle School did not release her age or if she's a student at the school but YPD verified the threat was a joke and not real.

After a thorough investigation, YPD said they do not believe the threat is credible.

Crane Middle School will resume school on Tuesday, September 5.

If you or anyone else have any information about this case, contact YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. 

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content