School safety threat deemed not credible by YPD

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crane Middle School confirmed on Monday a school safety threat brought to the school's attention was not real.

Crane Middle School said the Yuma Police Department (YPD) received a report of a potential safety threat Saturday afternoon.

YPD told the school and district administration and started the investigation revealing the threat was sent via text message by a young girl.

Crane Middle School did not release her age or if she's a student at the school but YPD verified the threat was a joke and not real.

After a thorough investigation, YPD said they do not believe the threat is credible.

Crane Middle School will resume school on Tuesday, September 5.

If you or anyone else have any information about this case, contact YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.