$500K towards Nosotros Park in Calexico

Funding will help improve the park's benches, lighting, walking trail, and more

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico City Council voted to approve $500,000 to improve one of the city’s parks.

Nosotros Park is getting the money from COVID-19 recovery funds the city received from the state.

Council Member Gilberto Manzanares was the one who made the recommendation.

“The park has historically been one of the biggest parks in Calexico. Unfortunately due to funding, it has fallen into this repair, as you can see a bunch of things need repairs. Problem with graffiti on this side of the park and it mostly extends because there is no lighting," stated Calexico Council Member Gilberto Manzanarez.

Locals have already complained about the lighting conditions of the park making it unsafe and difficult to access at night.

“I still get emails pretty much every day regarding the lights because they say hey, especially in Calexico right where we reach 120 degrees per day. So this park is not so usable in the evening and in the night it's dark except this time of day which is kinda unbearable," stated Manzanarez.

Manzanarez asks for the public to be patient as he will push for park repairs to happen as soon as possible, but no word on when exactly it will begin.