Local police give child safety advice

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Suspicious activity was reported to the San Luis Police Department this past weekend after officers said a couple offered a ride to a boy who was walking alone.

Even though the kid made it home safely, police are asking parents to be vigilant.

San Luis police said a man and a woman were driving a 2018 white Honda Civic on Lopez Street near 10th Avenue when they spotted the 10-year-old boy walking alone and asked him to get into the car.

The kid refused to do so and walked away.

"Being reported this is a very isolated incident," said Marco Santana, San Luis Police Public Information Officer.

To avoid these types of incidents from getting worse, local police give parents some advice.

"We recommend if you have children, especially at the age of 10 years old, make sure you walk them to school if you are able to or get an adult, a responsible party that can help them to get to their destination," stated Santana.

Also, tell your kids to be cautious, not to get into cars of people they don’t know, and not talk to strangers.

"If you're out there and you see a kid that shouldn’t be walking alone at this time of the day, it becomes questionable to ask the kid, so the best thing to do is call the police," stated Santana.

If you see suspicious activity call local police or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.