Tree falls due to effects of tropical storm

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A tree was ripped from the ground due to the strong winds of the tropical storm.

According to authorities, the branch fell off the tree late Sunday afternoon as the winds uprooted the tree and onto the road. This occurred in the area of 23rd Drive and 11th Street.

The City of Yuma's Public Works Department were on scene to move the tree off the road, and authorities say they will be in the area for a few hours.

No injuries have been reported.