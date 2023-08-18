New carpets installed at Arizona Desert Elementary School

The new upgrade aims to enhance the learning environment and overall comfort for students and staff

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gadsden Elementary School District #32 announced the installation of new carpet at Arizona Desert Elementary School.

The new installation was approved by ESSER funding totaling a cost of $133,404.90.

According to the district, the previous carpet had been used since the school opened and was showing signs of wear and tear.

There were also concerns about the cleanliness and hygiene of the old carpet which could potentially impact the health and well-being of students, said the district.

The new flooring is more comfortable, and the softness underfoot can help reduce fatigue during long periods of standing or walking, promoting better concentration and focus on the classroom, said the district.

“This upgrade has brought a lot of excitement to our staff and students,” said Ms. Lina Galvan, Arizona Desert Elementary School’s Principal. “I am thrilled to see the positive impact it will have on our students' athletic and extracurricular activities. The new flooring is not only visually appealing, but it also improves the safety and performance of our gym. I would like to extend my gratitude to our school board and school administration who made this renovation possible. It is through their support and dedication to providing the best educational environment for our students that we were able to realize this project.”