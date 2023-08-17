City of Yuma providing self-serve sandbag filling station

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma said it will provide residents with a self-serve sandbag filling station in the east parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.

The station will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20.

Depending on the weather forecasts, the city said it will evaluate whether the sandbag filling station should remain open into next week.

The City of Yuma said the sandbag station will be stocked with sand and empty bags self-filling while supplies last.

A limited number of bags and sand may be available at the site after 7 p.m.

The City of Yuma advises residents to bring their own shovels when filling up at the station, there will also be shovels available on site.

Residents are allowed five sandbags per vehicle, said the City of Yuma.

Visit www.ready.gov to learn more about developing a Family Emergency Plan.