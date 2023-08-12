Local dance studio holds fundraiser to perform at Disneyland and NYC

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Glam Dance Studio is hosting a fundraising event at Panda Express on Saturday, August 12.

Glam Dance Studio says the event, which started at 10:00am, is to raise funds for their Gems Dancers to perform at Disneyland and New York City.

To participate in the fundraiser, the dance studio lists two different ways to help out:

If you order online: Got to PandaExpress.com, or go to their app, and enter the code 356574 in the fundraiser code box.

If you order in-person: Show the flyer on your phone or bring in the printed version of flyer.

The dance studios says 20% of the event sales will be donated to their Gems Dancers.

The fundraiser will go until 10:00pm, and KYMA's Zackary Moran-Norris will have more information later this evening.