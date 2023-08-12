Local dance studio holds fundraiser to perform at Disneyland and NYC

Skip to Content
By
today at 11:15 AM
Published 11:38 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Glam Dance Studio is hosting a fundraising event at Panda Express on Saturday, August 12.

Glam Dance Studio says the event, which started at 10:00am, is to raise funds for their Gems Dancers to perform at Disneyland and New York City.

To participate in the fundraiser, the dance studio lists two different ways to help out:

  • If you order online: Got to PandaExpress.com, or go to their app, and enter the code 356574 in the fundraiser code box.
  • If you order in-person: Show the flyer on your phone or bring in the printed version of flyer.

The dance studios says 20% of the event sales will be donated to their Gems Dancers.

The fundraiser will go until 10:00pm, and KYMA's Zackary Moran-Norris will have more information later this evening.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

