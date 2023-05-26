Bureau of Land Management sets seasonal fire restrictions

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With an increase in wildfire activity, is anticipated to peak as the weather continues to get hotter and drier.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is doing its part to keep western Arizona safe.

Starting Friday, May 26, BLM has seasonal fire restrictions in place in Yuma County.

Maintaining a campfire, using a wood stove fire, smoking, and discharging a firearm or gas gun are all prohibited.

So before building a campfire, make sure you're not on BLM land or there could be serious consequences.

"In addition to having to pay for, we have fines but you might have to be responsible for paying for the suppression costs depending on how large that fire gets. We have many fires that are a million dollars a day for the resources we bring in," stated Dolores Garcia, BLM Spokesperson.

According to the Southwest Coordination Center, there have been over 350 wildfires in Arizona already this year.

BLM said the restrictions will be released once the risk of wildfires goes down.

You can find the BLM-managed lands map HERE.