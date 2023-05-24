Shots fired at victim after suspects were accused of vandalism

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said shots were fired from a handgun at a victim who confronted a group of four suspects that were allegedly seen tagging graffiti on a wall.

Yuma Police responded to the reports of shots fired in the alleyway in the area of South 46th Drive and West 17th Street Tuesday evening.

The suspects, ranging from 15 to 16 years old, and an 18-year-old woman, left the scene on foot but were found at a residence in the area of West 16th Lane and South 45th Drive.

The underage suspects and the 18-year-old woman were arrested and booked for multiple felony offenses, said YPD,

There were no reported injuries and this is still an active investigation.

If you or anyone have information about this case, contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.