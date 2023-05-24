Demanding justice for Yenin Chan

The Mexicali teacher was runover and killed by a woman who may have been driving under the influence and released by local Police

MEXICALI, Mexico ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Family and friends are demanding answers from Mexicali police after Yenin Chan, a Mexicali teacher, was runover and killed by a woman who may have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Chan was getting into her vehicle on Monday, May 15th, when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman named Marbella. Chan died from her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Mexicali police say Marbella may have been speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol at the time. Police at the scene of the collision let Marbella go sparking outrage from Chan's family and friends who feel police who covering for the lady named Marbella.

Family and friends of Yenin Chan ask the woman named Marbella,to turn herself into authorities after deadly collision

This past Tuesday, the Teachers Union in Mexicali held a protest outside the Mexicali Prosecutor's Office demanding answers and accountability from Mexicali police.

“We hope that the prosecutor will apply the law to the person responsible for the accident, the legal area of the city hall recognized that there were mistakes in the police report, we want justice for my cousin who is dead now and cannot defend herself ," Yenin's cousin Hector Escarcega said.

Initially, Several officers were suspended over the handling of the case. On Tuesday it was announced that the Mexicali police department dismissed five officers who responded to the fatal crash, including the Commander of the Traffic Department.

"We all want justice, for the woman driver to turn herself in to the authorities," Yenin's husband Ricardo Damian said. "I thank my wife's co-workers and the community for showing their support to clarify this case."

You can view the Spanish version of the story here.