Yuma man arrested for road rage

The 20-year-old suspect is also accused of assaulting two Yuma police officers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is behind bars after Yuma police said he was involved in a road rage incident Thursday morning where he's accused of ramming his truck into another vehicle before resisting arrest by two police officers.

Yuma Police responded to a possible crash on 8th Street near 20th Avenue that involved a white Toyota Tacoma and a black Ram 3500.

They said the driver of the Ram pursued the Tacoma as they drove east on 8th Street.

The Ram began hitting the Tacoma several times from the rear which caused damage to both vehicles.

YPD said the Ram pulled alongside the Tacoma and sideswiped it on the driver's side.

Then both vehicles stopped in a parking lot around West 8th Street and 12th Avenue.

The driver of the Ram exited his vehicle and attacked the driver of the Tacoma, said YPD.

When Yuma police arrived, they attempted to arrest the driver of the Ram.

However, YPD said he resisted arrest and assaulted two officers, causing injuries.

But the officers gained control of the suspect and took him into custody.

Yuma police say the driver of the Tacoma also received minor injuries from the attack.

The 20-year-old suspect is facing five charges including aggravated assault, criminal damage, endangerment, and resisting arrest.

YPD is asking if anyone witnessed the collisions between the vehicles to contact them at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928)782-7463 to remain anonymous.