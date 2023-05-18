Local officials remind residents dangers of heat strokes

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Fire Department and California Highway Patrol (CHP) joined with Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Agency to conduct the "Where’s Baby" event.

The demonstration showed exactly how high temperatures reach when inside a vehicle on a normal temperature day.

“As outside temperatures rise, the risks of children dying from being left alone inside a hot vehicle also rises,” said Robert Gonzales, Public Information Officer with the El Centro Fire Department.

The Imperial County EMS Agency, CHP, and El Centro Fire Department ask parents to follow three steps.

Never leave a child inside a vehicle unattended, even if the engine is running and the air conditioning is on. Always make it a habit to look at the backseat every time you exit a car. Always lock your car and put keys out of reach.

Children's body temperatures can increase drastically making it five times faster than an adult making it much more easier for them to experience heatstroke.

Heatstroke can occur in temperatures as low as 57 degrees Fahrenheit, according to ICPHD.

Warning signs of heat stroke include red, hot, and moist or dry skin, no sweating, rapid pulse or a slow pulse, nausea, and confusion.

Parents can download the Kars4kids safety app for more information on warning signs of heatstroke and a tool to check for their kids before walking away from their vehicle.