Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center to host ‘Stop The Hate’ march on Sunday

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - "Stop The Hate" is a California State Campaign that promotes and helps fund victims and survivors of hate crimes such as race, income, and LGBTQ+.

The march is to promote anti-hate against the LGBT community and bring awareness of the hate that the community faces.

As well as provide resources for those who identify themselves as part of the community who seeks counseling, youth support group, hormone therapy, and transitioning.

Founder of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center Rosa Diaz says that she started the resource center as a way to help provide proper resources for the community.

“Once I came out I didn't have that support system and I want to provide that support system so that others who are closeted or who don't know where to find a resource or the support system I want this place to be it," stated Diaz.

The march will be taking place on Sunday, May 21 at the Imperial Valley Mall at 1 p.m.