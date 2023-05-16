YCSO warns community of marijuana laced with fentanyl

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says to be aware of Marijuana being laced with Fentanyl.

More street drugs are being laced with fentanyl because of its low cost and extreme potency says YCSO.

If it is sold with fentanyl on purpose or naively by dealers, it is still a concern.

YCSO says it is almost impossible to know if a drug has been laced with fentanyl without proper testing since you can't see, taste, or smell the opioid.

According to YCSO, marijuana is being laced to increase the intensity of the high.

Parents should discuss the dangers of drug use with their children.

Here are signs that leads to an overdose:

Can’t stay awake

Eyes rolled back or pupils are pinpoint

Slow or no pulse

Slow or no breathing, gurgling

Pale skin (gray or blue), feels cold

Body is limp, not responding to noise or stimulation

Do not hesitate to call 911 in case of emergencies. To submit tips you may contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit tips through our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org.