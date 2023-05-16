City Council hears budget proposal for FY 2024 and new budget website for residents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council met to discuss $206 million worth of projects in the city.

Innovation is the theme of the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 that was presented to the City Council by Susan Cowey, the CIP administrator.

The 2024 Fiscal Year budget was presented to the council that detailed big projects totaling $206 million.

American Rescue Plan Act federal funds infused the budget for capital improvement projects.

Which are 40 projects from the Public Works Department totaling $23 million, including the 32nd Street pavement replacement between Ave B and Ave C.

The city plans on also rolling out a new budget website for citizens to access.

The city says the website is user-friendly and will go live on July 1.

Jay Simonton, Yuma City Administrator says that the website is one new tool for citizens.

“Just to be more transparent for our public, the theme of our budget this year is innovation this is just another innovative was for us to provide information to the public in a more robust more interactive way," stated Simonton.

The mayor also declared a proclamation for Bicycle Safety Month in May.

Zeke Silva, a bike mechanic from Mr.B’s, a local bike shop, is thrilled that fellow bicyclists are being recognized by the mayor.

“I really love the idea of safety here in Yuma for bike riders we got a lot of new riders especially our winter visitors who really love to ride around town with all their e-bikes and that would really help a lot with the local community," said Silva.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17.