Two juvenile suspects arrested for armed robbery

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Police Department arrested two juvenile suspects for an armed robbery incident.

The robbery happened last Friday near a McDonald's restaurant in Imperial around 3:45 p.m.

Imperial Police say the victim was approached by the suspects who brandished a knife, demanding he give them personal items and money.

After a short argument, the suspects left with the victim's property.

Imperial Police say no one was harmed.

Through investigation, police were able to find video evidence that helped them identify the suspects.

Both juvenile suspects were taken into custody and booked into Imperial County Juvenile Hall for robbery, brandishing a weapon, conspiracy, and battery.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Imperial Police Department Investigation Division.