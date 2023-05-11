Skip to Content
today at 6:36 PM
Massage therapist arrested for sexually abusing two women, retains private attorney

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 32-year-old Ryan Quesenberry was arrested last Friday, accused of sexually abusing two women in Yuma while he was employed as a massage therapist.

He is no longer in custody.

According to the Conflict Administration Office in Yuma, Quesenberry has retained attorney Michael Donovan. 

Police confirm the crimes did take place at his place of employment. 

Yuma Police did not disclose the name of the business where the alleged abuse happened.

Lori Franklin with the Yuma Police Department says, “May fifth the Yuma Police Department arrested a 32-year old Ryan Quesenberry, referenced multiple charges, sexual abuse, sexual assault, kidnapping, such charges as that it related to victims that were that occurred last year between August and November, he was working currently as a masseur for at that time.” 

If you have any information or think you may have been a victim call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

