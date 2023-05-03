Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 1:25 PM
Published 1:30 PM

San Luis Port of Entry expansion starting this month

KYMA

It costs nearly $300 million and will double the number of vehicle lanes

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The nearly $300 million project to expand the San Luis Port of Entry is set to start this month.

The timeline for the project is five years and officials say it will be completed in two different phases. 

First is doubling the number of vehicle processing lanes from eight to sixteen.

Then the next phase will add four additional pedestrian processing lanes and improve the current building.

All of this construction is hopefully wrapped up by 2028.

San Luis’s assistant city manager says they’re also looking at local road improvements to help traffic flow.

“Other improvements are being considered, one is cesar chavez boulevard, and other infrastructure we need to improve as part of this port project," Jenny Torres said.

Even with construction starting in May, San Luis is planning a ceremonial groundbreaking coming up in June.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content