San Luis Port of Entry expansion starting this month

It costs nearly $300 million and will double the number of vehicle lanes

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The nearly $300 million project to expand the San Luis Port of Entry is set to start this month.

The timeline for the project is five years and officials say it will be completed in two different phases.

First is doubling the number of vehicle processing lanes from eight to sixteen.

Then the next phase will add four additional pedestrian processing lanes and improve the current building.

All of this construction is hopefully wrapped up by 2028.

San Luis’s assistant city manager says they’re also looking at local road improvements to help traffic flow.

“Other improvements are being considered, one is cesar chavez boulevard, and other infrastructure we need to improve as part of this port project," Jenny Torres said.

Even with construction starting in May, San Luis is planning a ceremonial groundbreaking coming up in June.