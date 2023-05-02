Yuma Fire Department responds to four calls in one day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to four emergency calls in one day relating to a vehicle found in a canal, a stove fire, the Post Office flooding, and a house fire.

On Sunday, April 30, around 12:45 p.m., YFD resources responded to a vehicle completely sunken in a canal at E 30 Street and North Frontage Road.

YFD and Yuma Police Department (YPD) units determined the vehicle had been in the water for a while and recovered it.

Officials and YPD divers were able to use attachments to take out the vehicle from the canal by a tow truck.

There were no victims in the vehicle and officials did a search to find any other victims and found none.

Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department

YFD responded to a stove fire around 3 p.m. at a home in the area of East 37th Place.

Firefighters discovered the fire started in a pan on a stove and the homeowner took it out with a fire extinguisher.

YFD says they were able to clear the home of smoke and the electricity to the kitchen was isolated until repairs are able to be made.

YFD mentioned there were no injuries.

According to YFD, three minutes after firefighters responded to the stove fire, the remaining fire units were sent to the US Post Office on 4th Avenue and West 22nd Street.

The report was due to water flowing through the sprinkler system and a large amount of water was found coming from the ceiling on the mail room floor.

Firefighters suspected a broken sprinkler pipe since there were no signs of smoke or fire could be located, said YFD.

They were able to stop the water from flowing and helped limit water damage to the Post Office's mail inventory.

YFD said the City of Yuma’s Building Safety Division deemed the integrity of the ceiling to be okay and staff were able to preoccupy the building.

Right before 11 p.m., YFD responded to a house fire in the area of East 38th Street.

Heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage and roof of a home were found by firefighters.

YFD says the fire was contained to the house it started in and was extinguished by firefighters.

According to YFD, two adults, a child, and a dog were at home and sleeping when the fire happened and their smoke alarm alerted them of the fire.

They were able to evacuate safely, but the home was not able to be re-occupied.

YFD says there were no injuries and investigators are working to find the cause.