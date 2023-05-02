First Transit employees continue to strike at Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It has been a week since the First transit union workers, Teamsters 542, have been on strike due to alleged unfair working conditions.

Local Teamsters 542 took their strike to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting to address their ongoing issues on Tuesday.

Union workers have been on standby for years with the strike due to the hope that they would get better working conditions every year.

Union workers say that the buses they use to transport the community have bad conditions such as no working air conditioning.

They also say that their salary pay is very unfair. One union worker said the starting pay is about less than $16 per hour.

For now, the Busses are still currently being operated by management and supervisors of First Transit leaving about four to five operating buses in the valley. With an estimate of a two-hour wait at the bus stops.

Teamsters 542 say that the strike will be ongoing until further notice.

Please check for the status of operating buses at imperialctc.org or call 760-482-2900.